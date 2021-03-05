An Unknown Shapeshifter Is Confirmed For ‘She-Hulk’

With She-Hulk gearing up to film soon, news on the project has been relatively slow. They are prepping to start production this year and new roles are starting to squeeze their way out.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that an unknown character with shapeshifting abilities is currently underway for casting. No word on who exactly the character is but the trade is reporting it could be a Skrull agent.

“She is a 20-30-year-old female described as a mysterious shapeshifter that embraces Earth’s pop culture. Enjoying the way she lives life, she uses her power in any way that she can to make her happy, including to get herself power, money, and attention.” – From the Illuminerdi.

Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk is Bruce Banner’s cousin, and became She-Hulk after Bruce provided her with blood in order to save her life. It’s unknown of the Disney+ series will remain faithful to this origin story.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) has penned the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director.

Mark Ruffalo will also appear as the aforementioned Bruce Banner. Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series and will be the debut of Ross’s alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also, reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.

Space Force actress, Ginger Gonzaga has also been cast and will play Jennifer Walter’s best friend.

The series is expected some time in 2022.

Source: The Illuminerdi

