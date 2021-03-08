‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday March 8th, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday March 8th, 2021:

Disneyland could reopen on April 1st, no joke!

Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaks about parks and theatrical movie releases

One fifth of Disney’s brick and mortar retail stores in the US will be closing

E-commerce site, ShopDisney, to get a well needed revamp

ABC’s ‘World News Tonight with David Muir’ dominates ratings

Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Neil, and Melissa McCarthy coming to a huge Marvel film

Disney+ series Obie-Wan Kenobi gets a new actress

Pinocchio remake casts Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gorden-Levitt, and Keegan Michael Key

Turner and Hooch star will revive his role in the upcoming Disney+ serioes

X-Men coming to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe earlier than expected

Blade reboot to begin production

And much more…

