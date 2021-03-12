‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Director Marc Webb Has Signed On To Direct R.L. Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ For Disney+

The Hollywood Report has learned that Marc Webb, who directed both Amazing Spider-Man films, will direct the first two episodes of R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond.

The series just started filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Disney+ is diving into the anthology series, Just Beyond, based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel of the same name, written by author R.L. Stone. The project got a series order back in July of 2020.

Writer/director Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie, Dark Shadows) will adapt the eight-episode project.

Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg (IT) will produce through their KatzSmith Productions banner. KatzSmith is represented by WME. BOOM! Studios is represented by UTA and Matt Saver.

Just Beyond is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.

The series will premiere on Disney+

Source: THR

