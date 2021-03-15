ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Casts EJ Williams As Its Lead

Just a few weeks ago we reported that the classic and beloved American TV show The Wonder Years was getting a reboot over at ABC produced by Lee Daniels (Empire, The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and that the family’s matriarch had already been cast. Today we’re pleased to report that now the series has finally cast its young lead too.

According to THR, Elisha “EJ” Williams is set to play Dean, a curious and awkward preteen growing up in 1960s America – more specifically Montgomery, Alabama. His character is the equivalent to Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold, who was the protagonist in the original series.

Now, while the original followed Kevin as he navigated social and suburban middle class life, being that this version takes place in one of the battleground states for the Civil Rights Movement, there’s no doubt it will also aim to tackle racism and equality through the eyes of Dean and his family.

In addition to Daniels, Savage will also serve as a producer for the show; he will also be directing the series’ pilot too.

You can watch a video of him telling Williams that he nabbed the role down below.

Williams is no stranger to the Disney family, having voiced one of the lead characters of Disney Junior’s Puppy Dog Pals for the past few years. He’s also appeared on Nickelodeon’s hit TV show Henry Danger.

Stay tuned for more casting news in the coming weeks.

Source: THR

Related