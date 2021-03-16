The Animated Star Wars Christmas Special & Everything Else Coming To Disney+ In April 2021

Between Raya and the Last Dragon, the finale of WandaVision and the upcoming premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, March has proven to be one of the most content-filled months of Disney+ so far. While we’ve only just hit the halfway point, we’ve received word of everything dropping on the platform next month too!

Star Wars fans will be especially pleased to learn that the animated portion of the unforgettable Star Wars Holiday Special, The Story of the Faithful Wookie, will finally be available to stream. For those who don’t know, despite notorious negative reviews, that segment is considered to be the special’s only bright spot.

Check out the full list below:

April 2

Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Episode 10 “No Time Like the Present”

Walk the Prank, Seasons 1-3

Higglytown Heroes, Seasons 1&2

The Island at the Top of the World (1974)

Third Man on the Mountain (1959)

The Last Ice (2020)

Made in a Day, Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo, Season 4

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle (2020)

The Big Year (2011)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984)

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985)

Star Wars: Clone Wars, Volumes I&II

Star Wars: Ewoks, Season 1&2

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (1978)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Episode 2 “Dusters”

Coming April 9

Future-Worm!, Season 1

Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil, Season 1&2

Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Episode 11/Season 1 Finale “Time After Time”

Man of the House (1995)

Mark Twain and Me (1991)

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale (1994)

Cesar Millan: The Real Story (2012)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Episode 3 “Breakaway”

April 16

Treasure Buddies (2012)

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf (1994)

Earth Moods, Volume I Premiere

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

RIO (2011)

Big Shot, Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Episode 4 “Hockey Moms”

Coming April 22 (Earth Day)

Secrets of the Whales, Premiere

April 23

Puppy Dog Pals, Season 3

Liv and Maddie, Season 1-3, Season 4 Episode “Cali Style”

My Music Story: Sukimaswitch, Premiere

Being the Queen (2020)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Season Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Episode 5 “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot, Episode 2 “The Marvyn Korn Effect”

Coming April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Ducktales, Season 3

Mira. Royal Detective, Season 1

Oklahoma! (1955)

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Premiere

