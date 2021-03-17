Disneyland To Reopen April 30th – Nearly 14 Months After Covid-19 Shutdown

The announcement Disney fans have been (im)patiently waiting to hear for the last year was finally delivered earlier today: Disneyland will reopen April 30th, 2021. The Anaheim resort, which includes Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, will reopen with limited capacity and strict guidelines in place to keep guests and cast members safe.

A theme park reservation system will be used to manage capacity and the resort will initially allow access only to California residents.

Here is what Disney had to say about this:

Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon. Disney Parks Blog

We will be following this story as new information becomes available.

Related