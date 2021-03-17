First Look At ‘Monsters At Work’; New Cast Members Announced

Monsters At Work was announced two years ago and we’re now finally getting our first look at the new series. Entertainment Weekly shared new images showcasing new monsters that will appear and a look at some friendly faces; well, not friendly if you’re a child.

READ: Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker Join Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ as Production Begins

Take a look down below!

Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman)

“When the series begins, Tylor has just graduated top of his class at Monsters University and is ready to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional Scarer. Too bad scares are out and laughs are in, so Tylor is temporarily reassigned to MIFT while he figures out how to become a Jokester.“

Fritz (Henry Winkler)

“Fritz is described as “the scatterbrained” boss of Tylor’s MIFT team.“

Val Little (Mindy Kaling)

“Having previously voiced Disgust in Inside Out, Mindy Kaling returns to Pixar to voice the furry Val Little. As you can perhaps tell from her eager smile, Val is an “enthusiastic” member of MIFT.“

Cutter (Alanna Ubach)

“Voiced by Alanna Ubach from Coco , Cutter is “an officious rule follower.”

Duncan (Lucas Neff)

“Duncan’s design makes him look like a schemer, and he is described as an “opportunistic” plumber.“

Mike & Sulley (Billy Crystal and John Goodman)

“It wouldn’t be a Monsters show without these two friends, would it? Monsters At Work is set to begin one day after the end of Monsters, Inc., which means Sulley should just be starting his run as CEO. Mike’s witty personality will surely be a much better fit for the new laugh-based system than the formerly fearful one.“

Writer, director, and producer Roberts Gannaway (101 Dalmations: The Series, Timon & Pumba) is credited as the show’s creator and showrunner.

Set after the events of the first film, the series follows one monster named Tylor Tuskmon, as he works his way from a lowly Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) member to a big shot on the Laugh Floor.

Source: ET

Related