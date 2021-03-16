Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker Join Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ as Production Begins

It has been a long time coming, but now it is finally happening, principal photography on the live-action adventure/fantasy Peter Pan & Wendy has commenced in Vancouver.

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook; Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily; and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) as Smee.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). “Peter Pan & Wendy” will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Lowery shared a statement on his excitement on bring this classic tale to life:

Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.

