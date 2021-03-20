Exclusive: Third ‘Zombies’ Film In Development For Disney Channel; Plot Details Revealed

Looks like this franchise is far from dead…

According to a production sheet obtained exclusively by The DisInsider, a third entry in Disney’s popular musical sci-fi horror film series Zombies is in development. While it’ll most likely be titled Zombies 3, it’s currently got a working title of Out of this World.

Now, if that doesn’t give you a clue as to what direction the franchise is headed in, then perhaps the official logline will:

“In the monster-plagued town of Seabrook, the local high school has three separate cliques: Cheerleaders, Zombies, and Werewolves. When alien tweens arrive to bring peace, they find instead the Earth-like disharmony begins to infect them.”

By introducing aliens Disney’s literally going above and beyond to deliver another hit.

The sheet also confirms Paul Hoen’s return to the director’s chair; however no actors are attached yet. All of the original cast members are expected to return though. Filming is planned take place between the end of May til mid-July in Toronto.

A twisted take on Romeo and Juliet, the first Zombies film starred Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim as a respective human cheerleader and a zombie football player who meet and fall in love – to the dismay of everyone – after the barrier between their two worlds is removed. Zombies 2 continued to follow the relationship between the two leads, even as werewolves made their presence known and threatened to tear them apart. While the first Zombies film doesn’t was met with mild praise, Zombies 2 currently holds a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

