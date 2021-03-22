10 Seasons of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

The new Star section of Disney+ continues to be the gift that keeps giving because one of the great American cartoon families is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Bob’s Burgers follows the Belcher family as they navigate their often bizzare daily lives all while they try to run their not-so popular seaside burger restaurant, aptly named Bob’s Burgers.

While the show received mixed reviews when it first debuted in 2011, the series gained massive popularity during its second season and is currently airing its eleventh season, with a further two seasons in development. A feature-length film has also been produced, though due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie has been removed from Disney’s schedule and is currently awaiting an appropriate release date.

L-R: Gene, Louise, Linda, Tina, and Bob Belcher.

The first ten seasons of Bob’s Burgers will be available to British and Irish subsrcribes on April 2nd, 2021. The eleventh season is currently airing on Comedy Central UK and will likely be available to Disney+ subscribers later this year.

Which episode will you be watching first, or will you be binging from the very beginning?

