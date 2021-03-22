ABC’s New Fairy Tale Drama ‘Epic’ Finds Its Star

21 mins ago Dempsey Pillot

According to Deadline, ABC’s has cast Eleanor Fanyinka as one of the leads in its forthcoming anthology series, Epic.

Created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the minds behind the network’s wildly popular Once Upon A Time, the series will once again delve into some of the most iconic fairy tales and fables of all time by reinventing them for a more modern audience.

Fanyinka will reportedly play a mysterious and playful character called The Seer. She has the ability to help others find true love.

Having previously appeared in the series Holby City, Fanyinka just came off a small role in Warner Bros.’ Tom and Jerry. She will also play a small role in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman.

Expect more casting announcements soon.

Source: Deadline

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

10 Seasons of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

52 mins ago Jordan Simmons

ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Adds Dulé Hill and Laura Kariuki to Cast

4 days ago Skyler Shuler

Confirmed: Disney – NFL Finalize Agreement For Super Bowl And Monday Night Football

4 days ago Sean Nyberg

ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Casts EJ Williams As Its Lead

7 days ago Dempsey Pillot

Disney’s ABC ‘World News Tonight’ Dominates NBC, CBS, And All Cable News

2 weeks ago Sean Nyberg

Lee Daniels’ ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot At ABC Finds Its First Star

3 weeks ago Dempsey Pillot

Leave a Reply