Walt Disney World To Start Testing Facial Recognition For Park Entry

We’ve got some cool news from our friends at Blogmickey.com regarding Walt Disney World. Beginning today March 23rd, they will be testing a new facial recognition system for entry to the Magic Kingdom. The test will be running until April 23rd.

Disney is always looking to find and innovative ways to increase the customer experience, especially with the Covid 19 pandemic being front and center for the last year. With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, they are conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology (length of the test subject to change).

Here’s how it will work :

Step 1: Enter the Facial Recognition Technology Test Lane

When you’re ready to enter the park, simply enter the lane designated for the test program.

Step 2: Remove Accessories, But Keep Your Face Covering in Place

Please take off any hats, visors or sunglasses before you approach the facial recognition test zone. Your face covering must remain on at all times.

Step 3: Face the Camera

Once in the facial recognition test zone, stand facing the camera and then position your valid park admission or MagicBand close to the scanner to activate the technology. The technology will capture an image, which will be converted into a unique number that will be associated with your valid ticket media.

You’re All Set!

Hopefully the will go well and be yet another way Disney leads us into the future with this amazing technology. What are your thoughts on a new facial recognition entry system ? Stick with us here at thedisinsider.com for more parks news as we get it.

Source: BlogMickey.com

