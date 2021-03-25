James Marsden and Idina Menzel Will Return For ‘Disenchanted’

A few months back, we exclusively reported that Patrick Dempsey would be returning alongside Amy Adams in the long-in-development Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. Now, news has come that more stars from the original are set to return.

In a recent via Zoom, composer Alan Menken confirmed that James Marsden and Idina Menzel would both be returning for the animated/live-action sequel as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine. You can check out the full interview below, where Menken also discusses the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which is currently filming in London.

Adam Shankman of Hairspray and the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel is set to direct. Also returning are Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to write new songs for the film. We are also hearing that the character of Morgan, Robert’s daughter, will be returning as well, though no casting has been confirmed. The studio is also looking for an actress to play a new villain in the film.

Brigette Hales is attached as a writer, alongside director Adam Shankman. Hales previously has worked on Once Upon a Time for ABC and the Stephen King miniseries 11.22.63. Other writers include Richard Lagravenese (P. S. I Love You), Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber (500 Days of Summer). Previous drafts have been written by Jessie Nelson (Fred Claus), Rita Hsaio (Mulan), Annabel Oakes (Grease: Rydell High), and David Stem and David Weiss (Shrek 2).

The film will be shooting in Ireland and Los Angeles starting later next month and is expected to wrap in August 2021. Disney has yet to announce a release date for the film, which will be exclusive to Disney+, but a 2022 release seems likely.

