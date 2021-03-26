Disney Cruise Line’s ‘Magic At Sea Staycation’ Set To Sail This Summer In The UK

One of the hardest hit businesses over the past year has been the cruise industry. They bore the brunt of brutal headlines in the early days of the pandemic and government mandated safety guidelines for reopening are so extensive that the industry’s grand return will be more incremental, rather than a singular event.

The Disney Cruise Line begins this incremental process by launching a ‘staycation’ sailing event for the Disney Magic at Sea, sailing from UK ports this summer. The event will see primarily two to three night voyages, with some limited four night sailings. These will be round trips from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southhampton.

The ships will not be making any stops to allow guests to leave and explore any port cities, rather, the entire trip will take place on the ships. Disney’s cruise ships feature Disney characters, Broadway caliber shows, family pools, waterslides, live entertainment, and fine-dining.

The Disney Magic at Sea staycation is awaiting authorization from UK authorities, once approved the packages will go on sale in April for summer 2021 trips.

