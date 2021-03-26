Don Cheadle Joins The Cast Of ABC’s ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: Actor Don Cheadle of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR took part today in the Walt Disney Studios live action presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR will be released in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Over the past few weeks the cast of Lee Daniels’ The Wonder Years reboot over at ABC has been slowly growing. The latest actor join the project is Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle.

According to Deadline, he’ll play the adult version of the series’ man character Dean Williams. Since the series will revolve around the character as a child, Cheadle will narrate things as a present day adult. Elisha “EJ” Williams will play the younger version of the character.

Set in Alabama during the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, this iteration of the show will not only provide a first hand look at the social and suburban struggles of middle class life, but the lack of equality too.

Saycon Sengbloh (the upcoming film Respect), Dulé Hill (Psych), Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) also star as Dean’s mom, dad, and sister respectively. Fred Savage, star of the original series, will co-produce alongside Daniels while Saladin Patteson (The Last O.G) will direct the pilot.

Now, Cheadle is no stranger to television, nor the Disney family for that matter. Prior to his current role on Showtime’s Black Friday, he starred on another one of the network’s comedies House of Lies. Despite an impressive and diverse filmography though, Cheadle is probably most known for his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes a.k.a War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cheadle actually just reprised his role in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’ll appear again next year in his own series titled Armor Wars for Disney+.

Source: Deadline

