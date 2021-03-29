‘The Muppet Christmas Carol Concert’ to Tour England & Scotland

The classic Disney film will be touring the UK in a new concert format.

The Disney classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol, has been a mainstay every holiday season since it was first released way back in 1992 and to this day remains one of the most popular Muppet movies ever made.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a marvellous adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens story, A Christmas Carol, starring Sir Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and a whole host of your favourite Muppets filling in the roles of the other characters – including Kermit as Bob Cratchit.

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Source: Royal Albert Hall.

Now Muppet fans have a chance to enjoy their favourite Christmas movie in a new way because the movie will be touring the UK as a concert. Starting in Liverpool on November 28th 2021, fans will watch the movie alongside an orchestra that will perform the music and songs live.

The tour will also make stops in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Edinburgh before concluding in Nottingham. Fans in the south of England don’t have to worry too much because a separate concert will only be held for one night in London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 11th 2021, with a matinee and evening performance available.

At the time of writing, there are no concerts announced for Wales or Northern Ireland. We will update this page if any are announced.

Ticket Availablity:

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (Tour) – On sale from March 31st.

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert (Royal Albert Hall) – Available Now.

The original The Muppet Christmas Carol movie is available for you to enjoy on Disney+ (depending on your region).

Note: Due to the ever-changing restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK, please keep in mind that your tickets may be cancelled or rescheduled for a later date if theatres are told to close again.

Related