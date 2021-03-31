‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Season Two Premiere Date Announced

Deadline has announced the premiere date for season two of Disney Junior’s adventure series Mira, Royal Detective.

The animated series, which follows Disney Junior’s first South Asian protagonist, will have its second season premiere on April 5 at 5pm EDT. Subsequent episodes will air every Monday for the following eight weeks. The first season of the show premiered in March of 2020 and ended on March 27, 2021.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Jalpur, Mira, Royal Detective follows the titular character as she goes on adventures solving mysteries to help her family and friends. The series aims to authentically represent the South Asian community and has been directly inspired by Indian cultures and customs in its storytelling.

A season two episode airing on May 3 will focus on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in addition to the seasonal festivals of Teej and Dasara.

Mira is voiced by Leela Ladnier, who is joined by Kal Penn, Utkarsh Abudkar, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Aasif Mandvi, and Jameela Jamil.

Guest voices for season two include Ritesh Rajan (2016’s The Jungle Book), Lilly Singh, Aly Mawji, Tiya Sicar (Star Wars: Rebels), and Usman Ally.

The show was developed by Becca Topol (Elena of Avalor) and is executive produced by Sascha Paladino (Doc McStuffins).

The first season will be hitting Disney+ on April 30.

