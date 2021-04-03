Action Packed ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Debuts

(L-R): Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Taskmaster in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

A new trailer for Marvel Studios’ long-awaited Black Widow has debuted today, showcasing Natasha Romanoff’s struggle to face her past and deal with unfinished business. Check out the trailer below.

Read: Olga Kurylenko Has A Secret Role in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) stars as Yelena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy) is Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

