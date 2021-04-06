Walt Disney World To Start Allowing Maskless Socially Distanced Photos

7 hours ago Shawn Williams

In the world of ever-changing rules and policies, Disney has now announced an updated mask policy for Walt Disney World in Florida. You will now be able to remove your mask for a socially distanced photo opportunity. This new rule will go into effect on April 8th. Here is the updated policy.

Read: Trader Sam Removed From Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

What are your thoughts on this updated rule change? Stick with us here at The DisInsider for more and more breaking parks news.

