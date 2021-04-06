Walt Disney World To Start Allowing Maskless Socially Distanced Photos

In the world of ever-changing rules and policies, Disney has now announced an updated mask policy for Walt Disney World in Florida. You will now be able to remove your mask for a socially distanced photo opportunity. This new rule will go into effect on April 8th. Here is the updated policy.

What are your thoughts on this updated rule change?

