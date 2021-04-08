Din Djarin Reportedly Will Appear in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The finale of the second season of The Mandalorian raised a lot of questions for viewers. Where will the series go from here? How will Luke Skywalker play a role? Will we even see Grogu again? These are questions many asked after the surprise ending. However, an after-credits sequence brought even more questions to the forefront. After seeing The Book of Boba Fett would be coming in December 2021, many wondered if this would be the next “chapter” of The Mandalorian or its own show. We have since gotten confirmation that these would be two separate projects, though they will be connected. However, a new report hints that they may be more closely connected than previously thought.

According to our friend Jordan Maison over at Cinelinx, Din Djarin will be making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Despite nearing the end of filming, there has been very little officially announced about this show. We obviously know that it will focus on Boba Fett, with Temuera Morrison reprising his role. Also returning is Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, who appeared in The Mandalorian and will also be voicing the character in the upcoming animated series The Bad Batch.

Because The Book of Boba Fett will be closely connected to The Mandalorian, more familiar characters should be expected to appear as well.

