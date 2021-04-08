‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

DEADLINE is reporting that Renée Elise Goldsberry has joined the cast of She-Hulk, opposite Tatiana Maslany. There is speculation that she will be a villain; however, there’s no solid confirmation.

Goldsberry is playing a character named Amelia.

There is an Amelia Voght in Marvel Comics, who plays a big part in the X-Men. She is able to turn her body into mist, which allows her to fly and sneak into heavily guarded facilities. She was also the former love interest of Professor X before he started the X-Men; however, she eventually joined forces with Magento; becoming one of his closest acolytes.

Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk is Bruce Banner’s cousin, and became She-Hulk after Bruce provided her with blood in order to save her life. It’s unknown of the Disney+ series will remain faithful to this origin story.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) has penned the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director.

Mark Ruffalo will also appear as the aforementioned Bruce Banner and Tim Roth will reprise as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series and will be the debut of Ross’s alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also, reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.

Space Force actress, Ginger Gonzaga has also been cast and will play Jennifer Walter’s best friend.

The series is expected some time in 2022.

