Plot & Casting Details Emerge For ‘Ahsoka’

Between the rebirth of Boba Fett in this past season of The Mandalorian, the announcement of Ewan McGregor’s return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own self-titled series, and all the other upcoming projects set within a galaxy far, far away announced at this year’s Disney Investor Day never has the ever been a better time to be a Star Wars fan.

Another one of the highly anticipated projects in development is Dave Filoni’s live action Ahsoka Tano series which, aside from Rosario Dawson’s confirmed commitment, we haven’t really heard too much about…until now.

According to official casting grid obtained by fellow scooper Daniel RPK, not only do we finally have an official logline for the series, but several casting breakdowns too.

The logline is as follows:

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series “The Mandalorian”.

The rest of the grid goes on to describe 2 characters, Boka and Morai, as well as a call for extras to play soldiers.

Boka is described as a very strong minded and independent, as well as a natural leader. Boyish looking Middle Eastern, African, Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Mixed Ethnicity or West Indies/Caribbean actors between the ages of 20-35 years old are being sought after for the role.

Morai, on the other hand, is descried as a very volatile and unreliable male character, who is simultaneously complex and shady. There is no specific race or ethnicity listed for the role, but actors between the ages of 40-60 years old are ideal.

Additionally, the grid states that the project is looking to shoot at some point this year, which means that at the earliest, we could see the series drop Disney+ next year. This is good news considering that when the project was announced at Disney Investor Day Kathleen Kennedy had only stated that it was in “active development”.

Despite mention of both Thrawn and Ezra Bridger in the series’ logline, it’s interesting to note that there aren’t any breakdowns listed for the characters. It was previously rumored that Ezra Bridger would make his live action debut in Ahsoka, but now we have official confirmation. There were also rumblings that Aladdin actor Mena Massoud was allegedly being courted for the role, especially after some recent social media posts. While there still is no official confirmation of his involvement, with this new information, an announcement is imminent.

