Phoebe Waller-Bridge Starring in ‘Indiana Jones 5’; John Williams Returning

Though Harrison Ford has been attached to Indiana Jones 5 since the early years of its development, we have finally gotten our first piece of new casting for the film.

Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, voice of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been cast as the female lead alongside Harrison Ford in the next installment in this beloved franchise. Waller-Bridge is also a screenwriter, and her work can be seen in the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die.

Also announced was the confirmation that John Williams, composer of the four previous Indiana Jones films, would be returning to score this final entry.

Deadline was the first to break this news, which was quickly confirmed by the official Disney Twitter page.

A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/Qh8nvFiQsE — Disney (@Disney) April 9, 2021

Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 will be released July 29, 2022. The newest Indiana Jones feature will shoot at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom this summer. The film was originally expected to start filming last year until the coronavirus halted those plans, causing the studio to pump the breaks.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

