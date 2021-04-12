Disney is continuing their string of film-to-stage adaptations and Bedknobs and Broomsticks in next, and it’s not a little bit of Treguna Mekoides Trecorum Satis Dee they’re after (not right now at least) but two young up-and-comers.

The Academy Award-winning film was released in 1971 and starred Dame Angela Lansbury as Miss Price, an apprentice witch who must take in three refugee children escaping the Blitz of WWII.

This new stage adaptation is set to make its world premiere at Newcastle upon Tyne’s Theatre Royal on August 14th, 2021, before touring the rest of the UK (plus a brief stop in Ireland!). The musical will feature songs from the film such as the famous “The Age of Not Believing” and “Substitutiary Locomotion” by The Sherman Brothers, with new original material created by Neil Bartram, who also scored Disney’s stage adaptation of Shakespeare in Love.

The cast of the original Bedknobs and Broomsticks movie.

Casting for the musical is now underway, and casting director Joanne Hawes has announced via Twitter that they are looking for child actors to portray Carrie and Paul, the two younger siblings of the three children sent to live with the witch, Miss Price. For more information, we have linked the original tweet below.

BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Looking for Carrie and Paul – June to December. Height limits slightly raised – Carrie 4'8 & Paul 4'6. New children only please. Please email joanne.hawes2013@gmail.com with name/height/age/postcode. https://t.co/jC23fyZ0h5 — Jo Hawes CDG (@JoHawes1) April 12, 2021

No casting for any other roles have been announced, and there is currently no word on casting calls for other characters. Tickets for the show are now available and can be found on the official website.

Please keep in mind that the UK’s COVID situation is incredibly unpredictable, and the West End might be forced to shut down again if the UK enters another lockdown or tiered system. If you are going to purchase tickets, it might be best to have some alternate dates kept in mind, just in case.

The original Bedknobs and Broomsticks starring Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson is available to watch on Disney+.

