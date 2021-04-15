Tickets Now on Sale for London’s ‘Frozen the Musical’

“For the first time in forever”, a new musical is opening in London

As the UK leaves its third national lockdown, many theatres are preparing to reopen their doors this May once restrictions have been lifted, with some shows waiting as far as late July before welcoming patrons back into their theatres. Returning favourites include Hamilton, Disney’s The Lion King, and Disney’s Mary Poppins and with old favourites come new productions, including Frozen the Musical.

SUGGESTED: London’s ‘The Lion King’ Sets Reopening Date

Based upon the 2013 animated film of the same name, Frozen the Musical was originally scheduled to open at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in 2020. The European debut was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now begin previews on August 27th, 2021, before its official opening on September 8th.

For those of you excited to finally experience the new musical, you’ll be pleased to know that tickets are now on sale! Ahead of ticket bookings, Disney has released several official character portraits of the cast in costume.

Samantha Barks as Queen Elsa.

© Disney, photo by Trevor Leighton

Source: WhatsOnStage

Stephanie McKeon and Oliver Ormson as Princess Anna and Prince Hans.

© Disney, photo by Trevor Leighton

Source: WhatsOnStage

Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff.

© Disney, photo by Trevor Leighton

Source: WhatsOnStage

Craig Gallivan as Olaf.

© Disney, photo by Trevor Leighton

Source: WhatsOnStage

SUGGESTED: Casting Call for ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Musical

With music and lyrics by double EGOT-winners Robert and Kristen-Anderson Lopez, the production will star Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Oliver Ormson (Prince Hans), and Craig Gallivan (Olaf). Tickets for the musical can be purchased from the official website.

For more cast portraits, plus a behind the scenes video of the photoshoot, head over to WhatsOnStage!

Will you be going to see Frozen the Musical? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

Related