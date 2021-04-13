Disney+ Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ Adds Cast

3 hours ago Josh Sharpe

Just Beyond, the upcoming anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s graphic novel BOOM!, has cast actors in key roles.

Read: Sperm Whale Calf Nursing in New Clip From The Disney+ Series ‘Secrets of the Whales’

Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star as the main characters in their stand alone episodes. Grace will also be starring in Disney+’s upcoming Crater film, which may mean that she is becoming a staple for Disney+ live-action content. Meanwhile, Underwood is currently set to star in a Disney+ original as well, the upcoming film Sneakerella.

Every episode of Just Beyond will tell a different story and will feature the characters as they discover supernatural entities such as witches, aliens, and ghosts. Also announced is Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin), who will serve as a guest star.

The series, which will be comprised of eight episodes, is being written by Seth-Graham Smith (author of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) with the first two episodes directed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man films. Webb previously worked with Grace in the 2017 film Gifted.

Source: Deadline

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Marvel Studios’ ‘She-Hulk’ Reportedly Starts Filming

15 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Mid-Season Sneak Peek For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

1 day ago Skyler Shuler

Marvel Studios’ ‘ What If…?’ Teases Guardians of the Multiverse

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

Veteran Actress Samina Ahmed Potentially Cast In ‘Ms. Marvel’

2 days ago Dempsey Pillot

‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

5 days ago Derek Cornell

Prominent Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar To Appear In ‘Ms. Marvel’

5 days ago Dempsey Pillot

Leave a Reply