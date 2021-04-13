Disney+ Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ Adds Cast

Just Beyond, the upcoming anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s graphic novel BOOM!, has cast actors in key roles.

Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star as the main characters in their stand alone episodes. Grace will also be starring in Disney+’s upcoming Crater film, which may mean that she is becoming a staple for Disney+ live-action content. Meanwhile, Underwood is currently set to star in a Disney+ original as well, the upcoming film Sneakerella.

Every episode of Just Beyond will tell a different story and will feature the characters as they discover supernatural entities such as witches, aliens, and ghosts. Also announced is Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin), who will serve as a guest star.

The series, which will be comprised of eight episodes, is being written by Seth-Graham Smith (author of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) with the first two episodes directed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man films. Webb previously worked with Grace in the 2017 film Gifted.

