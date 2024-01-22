‘The Marvels’ Will Hit Disney+ February 7th

Despite the underwhelming performance at the box office, The Marvels will hit Disney+ on February 7th. Typically, when moved to streaming, we do see a heightened rise in viewership on projects that have not done so well at the box office. Hopefully, this remains true for The Marvels sake.

The Marvels is the 33rd film set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite being the sequel of three different projects and a definitive statement about where the franchise is headed, it only amassed a measly $47 million this weekend. That’s domestic. It made about another $63 million overseas.

READ: ‘The Marvels’ Spoiler-Free Review

Still, the film marks the lowest debut for a Marvel movie since 2015’s Ant-Man. And it ironically bookends a year of lukewarm MCU reception that began with the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy, Quantumania.

With a budget of $200 million, some might be quick to call it a flop. However, it still has a chance to make that money back through the upcoming holiday season.

READ: RUMOR: Marvel Eyeing Ryan Gosling For Cosmic Role

A sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, the film stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Strangers at first, they all team up to save the world after some even stranger force starts causing them to switch places every time they use their superpowers.

Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson co-star.

About Post Author

Derek Cornell Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last ten years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Founder of The DisInsider. You can follow him on Twitter @derekcorneii. See author's posts

Related