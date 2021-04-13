Disney Relaxing “Disney Look” Guidelines , Now Allowing Visible Tattoos ,More Jewelry Options and Gender Inclusive Hairstyles for Cast Members

Disney has announced that they will be taking bigger steps when it comes to their Inclusion Key. As part of this key, they have made changes to their “Disney Look” guidelines so cast members can have more flexibility and be able to express themselves more freely. Here is the statement from Disney.

We’re looking at other traditions, too – including the policies that guide how our cast members show up for work. Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos. We’re updating them to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality at work.

Moving forward, we believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression – creating richer, more personal, and more engaging experiences with our guests.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

We have some examples of the new “Disney Look ” from our friends at Blog Mickey.

You’ll notice that the two on the left have more natural hair colors and hairstyles . The Haunted Mansion Cast Member now has acceptable jewelry and facial hair . The Jungle Cruise Skipper has a visible appropriate tattoo. Tattoos on the head, neck or face will not be permitted. Tattoos that depict nudity, offensive or inappropriate language or images, or violate Company policies will not be permitted.

We can see examples of acceptable religious headwear. Cast Members will be issued acceptable headwear for sun protection should they require it. The two Cast Members in the middle of the photo are an example of acceptable hair accessories, which allow for no more than two inches wide and four inches long. The Pandora Cast Member on the right is wearing some acceptable jewelry on his right wrist.

This is a great step forward from Disney and a great way to show even more diversity in an already amazing company. What are your thoughts on the updated Disney Look ? Stick with us here at The DisInsider for all of your parks news.

