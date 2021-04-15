‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Will Become The Biggest Disney+ Debut Of All Time

Since the premiere of WandaVision back in January, Falcon and the Winter Solider made a bigger leap, landing in the top spot.

Nielsen announced that the superhero duo drew in 495 million viewers on it’s premiere episode. WandaVision still had an impressive 434 million viewers for it’s premiere episode. Having this data out there, this means it surpassed both seasons of The Mandalorian.

Since the debut of both Marvel Shows, Disney+ subscribers surpassed 100 million.

With Loki, Ms. Marvel, Marvel’s What If…?, and Hawkeye, which are are set to release this year, we can see a bigger rise in viewers and subscribers alike.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the first four episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ now.

