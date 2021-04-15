The Dora Milaje Are Back in a Wakandan Featurette For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

A new featurette for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has debuted, showcasing Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba, and the Dora Milaje’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, Florence Kasumba, and Wyatt Russell share their thoughts on the Wakandan warriors in action. The penultimate episode begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the first four episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ now.

