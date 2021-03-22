London’s ‘The Lion King’ Sets Reopening Date

After over 20-years of performances at the Lyceum Theatre, London’s production of Disney’s The Lion King was forced to close alongside the rest of the West End on March 16th, 2020, when the whole of the UK prepared for lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, which follows the plot of Disney’s Hamlet-inspired 1994 animated feature, is an exact replica of the original Broadway version, even sharing the same creative team. Until 2020, it had performed continuously since it premiered on October 19th, 1999. But Disney has now announced its return date!

The cast of London’s version of Disney’s The Lion King.

The award-winning musical will be welcoming audiences back to the Lyceum Theatre on July 29th, 2021. You can even sign-up for priority access right here!

Also reopening will be Disney’s Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theare, both are scheduled to reopen on June 23rd, 2021, and tickets for the two are on sale now.

Please keep in mind that the COVID situation in the UK is incredibly unpredictable and the West End might be forced to shut down again if the UK enters another lockdown or tiered system. Don’t forget that some shows reopened in November 2020 and then closed a month later when London was designated a “Tier 3 Zone”.

If you are going to purchase tickets, it might be best to have some alternate dates kept in mind just in case the UK enters another lockdown.

Hopefully, everything goes as planned and the Lyceum Theatre can welcome back fans as planned this July. Be sure to keep your eyes on The DisInsider for any updates on date changes!

Related