Jon Favreau to Return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

2 hours ago Josh Sharpe

It looks like Happy Hogan is back!

According to our friends at Murphy’s Multiverse, actor and director Jon Favreau will be playing Hogan once again in the upcoming entry in the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man series.

Favreau has played the character multiple times over the course of the MCU, most recently in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. In that film, he become a somewhat of a father figure to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker- while also developing a romantic relationship with his Aunt May, played by Marisa Tomei. Based on the development of the characters thus far, it is little surprise that he will be returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jon Favreau has been very busy of late, both on and off the screen. In addition to his starring role in the MCU, he directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel, and helmed the live-action remakes of both The Jungle Book and The Lion King for Disney. Most recently, he has been working alongside Dave Filoni as the creative head for several Star Wars properties, the first of which being The Mandalorian.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters December 17, 2021.

