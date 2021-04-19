Brian Duffield Sets New Mystery Film At 20th Century Studios, Kaitlyn Dever To Star

Between Love and Monsters and Spontaneous, Brian Duffield quite literally had an explosive 2020. While those were both Paramount releases, it appears that his career will now continue to gain momentum over at Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, the company has acquired the rights to Duffield’s spec script for a film titled No One Will Save You. In addition to polishing the script, Duffield is expected to direct the project too, with Kaitlyn Dever attached to star.

Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum are all expected to produce the film under the Star Thrower Entertainment banner (Ingrid Goes West, Wind River, The Post, Will Smith’s forthcoming King Richard).

The film’s plot is currently being kept under wraps.

Dever is probably best known for her role in Olivia Wilde’s (wildly) popular teen comedy Booksmart, as well as Netflix’s Unbelievable. She currently stars on the Tim Allen-led sitcom Last Man Standing – which is in its final season – and will appear in the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen due out later this year.

Aside from this project Duffield is currently working on a Skull Island anime series for Netflix, and will also be producing Universal Studios’ upcoming film based on the tragic story of Cocaine Bear.

Source: Deadline

