Ramy Youssef In Talks To Join Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest Film At Searchlight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Ramy Youssef attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards with FIJI Water at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

According to Deadline, Golden Globe winning comedian Ramy Youssef is currently in negotiations to star in the next film from Yorgos Lathimos.

While there are no details regarding his potential role, should Youssef be cast, he’d work alongside Academy Award winner Emma Stone. She’s been attached for some time. Last month, it was ralso eported by Deadline that Willem Dafoe was also in talks for a role in the film, but it’s unclear if those talks fizzled out or if they’re still ongoing.

The project, entitled Poor Things and based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Grey, will be Victorian era love story with some sci-fi elements, and will tell the story of a young woman brought back to life by a scientist.

Searchlight, in conjunction with Film4, will produce the film. Both companies previously collaborated with Lanthimos on his Oscar-winning dramedy The Favourite.

Currently, the first two seasons of Youssef’s self-titled seres Ramy can be streamed exclusively on Hulu. A third season has been green-lit and will go into production soon.

Source: Deadline

