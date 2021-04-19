New Hulu Comedy Series in The Works From Viola Davis, Jeremy Hsu, and Julius Tennon

Hulu is in development on a new comedy series, Unf$?%ables, Deadline has learned. The studio has tapped JuVee Productions from Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) and Julius Tennon (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) to produce.

Longtime Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Jeremy Hsu wrote the series, which is loosely based on his own life experiences. Hsu will also executive produce alongside John Strauss (The Lizzie McGuire Movie), who also will serve as the series showrunner. Davis, Tennon and Andrew Wang executive produce for JuVee Prods. ABC Signature is the studio.

There’s the dating pool, and there’s the bottom of it…meet two best friends who, against their wishes, live there full time…an Asian American male and an African American female, best friends, who are determined to no longer be deemed ‘unf***able’

Unf$?%ables stems from the overall deal JuVee had with ABC Signature. Under that pact, JuVee also developed comedy Black Don’t Crack, starring Beth Grant (Little Miss Sunshine), Tahj Mowery (Smart Guy), Sherri Shepard (30 Rock), Tisha Campbell (Little Shop of Horrors), Essence Atkins (A Haunted House), and Isaiaha Mustafa (It Chapter 2). The series recently received a pilot order at ABC.

