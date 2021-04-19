Wookies Rumored To Appear In Season 3 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

With production of The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi under way, there’s arguably too much content fans can expect from the galaxy far, far away in the coming years. According to the Star Wars-centric news site The Bespin Bulletin, the upcoming season of The Mandalorian might have an additional treat for fans too.

In the latest episode of the Bulletin’s official podcast it was revealed that the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian could finally see the debut of Wookies, or at least a Wookie. The site says claims that multiple sources close to the production both told and showed them proof that a Wookie would be appearing, but stop just short of getting into specifics.

While it is possible that the site could be onto something, we urge fans and readers to take this claim with a grain of salt because there just is no definitive proof.

Now, should the report be true, it’s unknown who the Wookie is or how big of a role they’ll play. Could it be Chewbacca in a cameo, or a brand new character meant to cross paths with Mando on his journey? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Production on season 3 of The Mandalorian was previously reported to begin April 5th, but oddly enough there hasn’t been any official confirmation that it has yet. With reports like these emerging though, one has to wonder that commencement must be close, especially with Pedro Pascal’s involvement in HBO’s The Last of Us. That’s expected to start filming in July.

Source: The Bespin Bulletin

