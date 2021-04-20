‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Yesterday, the Hollywood Reporter broke that Olivia Colman (The Favorite) would be joining Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Today, Variety is reporting that Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke will also be joining the series.

No word on who she’s playing as of yet.

Marvel declined to comment.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet. The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December.

