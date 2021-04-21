Jim Henson Biopic in the Works at Disney

Following years of rumors, it seems a Jim Henson biopic is now officially in development at Disney.

Deadline is reporting that this biopic will be written by screenwriter and playwright Michael Mitnick, best known for 2014’s The Giver and 2017’s The Current War. Few details were revealed, but we do know that the plot will revolve around Henson as he attempts to get his Muppet creations on air.

As many know, Jim Henson was a hugely influential puppeteer and creative force behind such projects as The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and more. Near the end of his life, he hosted The Jim Henson Hour, an homage to Walt Disney’s anthology television series which brought viewers behind the scenes and revealed the inner workings of his Creature Shop.

The film will be a joint production between The Walt Disney Company and The Jim Henson Company- two studios which have worked together numerous times, even before Henson’s death in 1990. As of now, the title is Muppet Man, which may be an illusion to the Oscar-winning song “Man or Muppet”, as featured in 2011’s The Muppets.

Lisa Henson, Jim’s daughter and the current CEO of The Jim Henson Company, will be producing the film.

For more information on Jim Henson and/or his relationship with the The Walt Disney Company, check out our article here.

