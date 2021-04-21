‘Spider-Man’ Films Are Finally Coming To Disney+ As Sony And Disney Reach A Multi-Year Deal

Sony Pictures announced today that they’re reaching a multi-year deal that allows Spider-Man, as well as other properties to stream on Disney+.

Hulu, as well as ABC, FX, and Freeform are under this deal as well and are expected to receive multiple properties from the Sony library.

Many fans have wondered why MCU’s Spider-Man is not on Disney+; however, it comes down to a lot of legal reasons. The property has not been a full part of the Disney-controlled Marvel Universe but with this deal, things may change.

According to DEADLINE, theatrical releases from 2022-2026 will be acquired by Disney after their run on Netflix as well as co-production rights to direct-to-streaming films.

It is said, along with Spider-Man, Jumanji and other properties are packaged in the deal.

The deal “gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films.“

Chuck Saftler, who is the head of business of ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in DMED’s Networks division, said “This landmark multi-year, platform agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels. This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences.”

Finally, Keith Le Goy, who is the president of worldwide distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said that it is a “groundbreaking agreement.” He continues to say “It cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners.”

No financial figures were disclosed.

Source: DEADLINE

