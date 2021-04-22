Exclusive: Anne Fletcher Replaces Adam Shankman as Director for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

The DisInsider has learned that Adam Shankman, previously announced director for the long awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, has been replaced.

Until recently, Shankman was scheduled to direct both Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus 2. However, director and choreographer Anne Fletcher has taken Shankman’s place as director for Hocus Pocus 2. Fletcher is best known for her choreography work which spans over 25 years, in addition to directing such films as 2009’s The Proposal. Shankman is currently busy getting ready to film Disenchanted, which is expected to shoot so through the Summer. This makes the change not entirely surprising, as the studio is looking to begin production on Hocus Pocus 2 this Summer/Fall.

Fittingly, Adam Shankman and Anne Fletcher have been good friends for years, with Shankman even helping Fletcher make her directorial debut with Touchstone’s film Step Up in 2006. In fact, Fletcher was originally attached to direct Disenchanted until the project was put on hold. Knowing this, it is quite possible that she joined the project per his recommendation.

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of all three Sanderson sisters, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. The script has been written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame. At this time, details on the project are being kept locked away in the Book of Spells and an official release date has yet to be announced. However, a 2022 Disney+ release is likely.

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy.

