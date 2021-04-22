Russell Crowe To Play Zeus In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Three weeks ago, it was announced that Gladiator star Russell Crowe would be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. At the time, his role was unknown.

Well today, while talking to an Australian radio show called Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe reveals that he is playing the God of all Gods, Zeus.

“I’m going to get on my bicycle. I’m going to ride up to Disney Fox Studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus! It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m going to enjoy it.“

So not only do we get his role, he’s on his last day of filming.

Since we’re getting Gorr the God Butcher, it only makes sense to introduce more popular deities in Greek Mythology. Hopefully we see more casting announcements regarding different Gods because Gorr will be going after all of them, including the God of Thunder himself, Thor.

Nothing further was disclosed.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale joins the franchise as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. The Guardian cast members have already completed their filming, which hints at reduced roles. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Details on the project are being kept in Odin’s vault. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some looks at Miek in various business and battle attire and some insane looking Space Sharks) and more details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Source: Joy Breakfast with The Murphys

