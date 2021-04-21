Danny Ramirez From ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Talks The Future Of The Falcon Mantle

Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquín Torres in Falcon and the Winter Soldier got with Screen Rant to discuss the future of the Falcon.

As we know, Torres takes on the mantle of the Falcon when Sam Wilson takes over the Captain America role. With the events of the show pushing towards this aspect, Torres may be showing up a lot more. After all, Wilson does leave Torres with his wing suit.

The trade asked Ramirez about the broken wing suit, with him saying, “Yeah, the repair – for whoever it may be. I think he is pretty good at repairing things, for sure. He knows his way around the tech, so I think he won’t have too much trouble repairing whatever he has to repair in whatever condition they’re in. I think he’ll have a good time with it. He’ll have a good time with it.“

At the end of Episode 5, we do see Sam Wilson open up the suit that Bucky had received from the Wakandans. If this is indeed true and Torres is becoming the next Falcon, we could be getting a brand new team-up, with hopefully a full fledge film to follow.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the first four episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ now.

