Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021
With a new month right around the corner, it’s time to look at all of the upcoming programs coming to Hulu in May of 2021. As always, a large number of movies and series will be released on the first of the month, including hits like Dances with Wolves, Predator franchise, and True Lies, the rest of the month features a number of new shows, including the debut of the highly anticipated Marvel series M.O.D.O.K., premiering on May 21st.
Here are all of the series, movies, and specials, coming to Hulu for the month of May 2021:
May 1
- Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6
- Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15
- Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45
- Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- I Am Cait: Complete Season 2
- Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6
- Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6
- Texicanas: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days of Summer (2009)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- The Assassin (2015)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Blast From The Past (1999)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Bound (1996)
- Burning (2018)
- The Crazies (2010)
- Cyrus (2009)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
- Fascination (2005)
- Goodnight Mommy (2015)
- Grace Of Monaco (2015)
- Grudge Match (2013)
- Gundala (2019)
- Hannibal Rising (2007)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- Knowing (2009)
- Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- Machete (2010)
- The Man From Nowhere (2010)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3D (2010)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Wailing (2016)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 2
- Flight (2012)
- The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
- The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
- Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12
- Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
- Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Warrior (2011)
May 6
- The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
- Shrill: Complete Season 3
- Little Fish (2021)
May 9
- Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
- Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
- Saint Maud (2020)
- Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
- MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
- A Perfect Ending (2012)Cowboys (2020)
- Good Kisser (2019)
- Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
- Reaching for the Moon (2013)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017)
- Tru Love (2013)
May 18
- Supernova (2020)
May 19
- Red Dawn (2012)
May 21
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series premiere
May 22
- Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
- Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1
- Escape from the City: Complete Season 1
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10
May 26
- Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere
May 27
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
- The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12
May 29
- PLAN B (2021)
- The Vigil (2021)
May 31
- The Donut King (2020)
- The One I Love (2014)
- The World To Come (2020)