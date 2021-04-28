ABC’s New Drama Series ‘Promise Land’ Adds Katya Martín

The latest series in production at ABC has just discovered it latest addition.

According to Deadline, Katya Martín (The Affair) is the latest actor to join the pilot for the drama titled Promised Land. She’ll appear opposite the previously announced John Ortiz (Kong: Skull Island), Tonatiuh (Vida), Cecilia Suárez (Sense8), Augusto Aguilera (The Predator), Mariel Molino (Crazy For Change), and Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things) as a member of the Sandoval clan. Andres Velez (Coyote Lake) also stars.

Set to be an epic drama chronicling the rivalry of two Latinx families over several decades, Promised Land will be written by Matt Lopez (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) and directed by Michael Cuesta (American Assassin). The two will also produce the episode alongside Adam Kolbrenner (Free Guy, The Tomorrow War).

Martín will play a young immigrant named Juana. She flees El Salvador with her sister to pursue her passion to teach. When she meets and falls in love with Andres Velez’s Carlos however, she finds that life has other plans for her and takes a detour working as a fruit-picker on the Heritage House Vineyard in the Sonoma Valley.

Being a recent graduate of NYU, this marks Martín’s first mainstream appearance. She was apparently one of a handful of actors selected by ABC to participate in the company’s new talent diversity showcase.

With the success of shows like Jane the Virgin and One Day at a Time on other networks in recent years, ABC’s noticeably struggled to build its own unique connection with Latinx audiences. Both of their previous attempts, 2020’s The Beauty and the Baker and 2019’s Grand Hotel, were canceled after one season.

Currently it’s unknown when Promised Land will begin production, but be sure to follow The DisInsider for more updates!

Source: Deadline

Related