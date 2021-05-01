Camryn Manheim Joins Disney+ Series ‘Big Shot’ in a Recurring Role

Camryn Manheim (The Practice) will reunite with producer David E. Kelley. Manheim is set to appear in the Disney+ series Big Shot, opposite John Stamos.

According to Deadline, Daisha Graf (The High Note) and Dale Whibley (There’s Someone Inside Your House) will also make appearances in the series, which just debuted its third episode on Friday.

The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who is fired from his current job and ends up in an elite girl’s private high school and is kept in check by the school’s principal (Nicole Brown). Rounding out the cast is Shiri Appleby Holly, the good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach, Richard Robicheaux as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, and Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles’.

Manheim will play Coach McCarthy, Coach Korn’s (Stamos) rival who will make her debut in the fourth episode next week. Whibley will portray Lucas, Louise’s (Verlaque) brother and Graf will play Angel, Destiny’s (Le) tough, free-spirited aunt.

Big Shot is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios. Brad Garret (Christopher Robin), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and directed the first episode.

The ten episode weekly series is currently streaming on Disney+. It is a fantastic watch for fans of sports dramadies, something Disney has been doing well at for years with classic movies such as Miracle, Remember The Titans, Cool Running, The Mighty Ducks, and more.

