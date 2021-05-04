David and Jessica Oyelowo Sign Disney Deal With Production Company Yoruba Saxon

Deadline is reporting that power couple David and Jessica Oyelowo have just signed a new deal with Walt Disney Pictures through their Yoruba Saxon production company.

This deal will guarantee the Oyelowo’s first-look regarding new feature length films from the studio. Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Picture Production, had this to say:

“We are excited to be working with David and Jessica Oyelowo who bring incredible thoughtfulness, an impressive and wide-ranging skillset as filmmakers, and deep industry relationships to each project they touch. We saw firsthand David’s meaningful contributions to Queen of Katwe and have admired the films Yoruba Saxon have produced thus far. We look forward to collaborating on engaging new stories with the team at Yoruba Saxon.”

David Oyelowo previously worked with Disney on 2016’s Queen of Katwe as a star in the film. He also worked with Disney through the Lucasfilm division as a voice-over role in Star Wars: Rebels. Oyelowo said this about the Disney deal:

“The influence of Disney’s films on Jess and I as both parents and lifelong movie fans cannot be overstated. Sean Bailey and Vanessa Morrison have an incredible track record of crafting high-quality films and that is exactly what we hope to do alongside them and the Motion Picture Group at Disney. We are truly relishing the opportunity to collaborate with the most iconic brand in entertainment.”

The newest film from Yoruba Saxon is The Water Man, an upcoming film directed by and starring David Oyelowo in his feature directorial debut.

