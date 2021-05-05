Glenn Close Reveals She Would Play Cruella Again If Given the Chance

In a new interview with Variety, actress Glenn Close says that she would love to play the role of Cruella again.

Read:Behind The Scenes Featurette and Character Posters For ‘Cruella’ Debut

Close, who starred as Cruella in 1996’s live-action 101 Dalmatians along with its sequel, is interested in revisiting the iconic role. Despite Emma Stone playing Cruella in the upcoming film of the same name, Close has an idea in mind which would bring her back.

“I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella…Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers.”

Close, however, didn’t reveal any other details regarding this potential project. Another role, which she is more likely to reprise, is Norma Desmond in the film adaptation of the Sunset Boulevard musical. She previously played the role in the 1994 Broadway adaptation, replacing Patti LuPone and causing a major Broadway scandal. The film is currently in development by Paramount.

Related