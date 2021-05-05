Mads Mikkelsen Shares His Thoughts on The ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Script

Mads Mikkelsen has made a name for himself playing some iconic characters in some of the biggest franchises, from Star Wars to Marvel to James Bond. Mikkelsen will next be seen in Indiana Jones 5, in an unknown role.

While speaking with Collider, the actor revealed that he has read the script for the upcoming action-adventure film, and share his thoughts, and what we can expect from the newest entry in the Indiana Jones universe.

“I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great.”

It looks like Lucasfilm will allow Mikkelsen to create his mystery role to some degree and shared what his character could bring to the table opposite Harrison Ford.

“I do think I’m invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is. Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films.”

Read: ‘Indiana Jones’ Game in the Works From Lucasfilm Games

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) are also set to star. The studio has set an August 2021 production start for the Harrison Ford-led film. The newest Indiana Jones feature will shoot at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

Logan director James Mangold will direct, who took over the job from Steven Spielberg (Jaws) at the beginning of the year. Spielberg is still aboard the project as an executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce for Lucasfilm, and legendary composer John Williams will return to score.

Indiana Jones 5 will swing into theaters on July 29, 2022.

