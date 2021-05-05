Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ To Debut June 9th On Disney+

Disney and Marvel Studios have put out an announcement video, telling fans that their newest series, Loki, has moved up two days to June 9th. Episodes will stream every Wednesday exclusively on Disney+.

“The God of Mischief strikes again! Watch Tom Hiddleston’s video message announcing the new premiere date and weekly release day for Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” a brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+.“

Check out the video down below as well as a new sneak peek at the series.

Marvel Studios' #Loki is here to mix it up 🌀 The Original Series arrives June 9 with new episodes streaming Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0EYilkrZZz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 5, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson (Cars), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), and Richard E. Grant (Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron (Daybreak) directs Loki,and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is head writer.

Related