Set Layout For Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Sardinia Shoot Revealed

Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has shifted filming from London to the second largest island in Italy, Sardinia. As production begins in the new location, which is set to wrap in the area in mid-June, we have a peek at the set layout and what to expect from the shoot.

The set is located in an extremely delicate area from an environmental point of view and is usually frequented by many wild animals. The production will use some set tricks for filming, which include covering a walled window with fake wooden shutters, replace an iron gate with a wooden one, remove some artifacts with subsequent relocation, add plants. Animals will also participate in the set: two cats, a donkey, three chickens.

Information and images courtesy of Olbia.it

Read: New ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Set Photos Feature Jude Law’s Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan’s Smee

The film is set to star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Sea Witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, with Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher in unconfirmed roles.

Directed by frequent Disney collaborator Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), the film will feature music from the 1989 animated classic as well as four brand-new songs. Menken has teased that those songs will consist of new ones for both King Triton (Bardem) and Scuttle (Awkwafina), we also hear Prince Eric will get his own song as well, and that another will feature a duo between both Ariel and Eric.

Related